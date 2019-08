MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Chris Parks and Derek Kopp anchor the latest edition of the Carolina Sports Wrap, below are the list of topics and stories!

-Carolina Panthers Preseason

-High School Football Previews

-Coastal Football Preseason

-Chicago Cub Ben Zobrist in Myrtle Beach to rehab

-Meet the Pelicans with Delvin Zinn

-Richard Petty, Kyle Petty, & Bubba Wallace in Darlington

-Darlington Throwback Car Unveils

-Soccer Locker closing in Myrtle Beach