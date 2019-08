MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Here are the topics and stories on this week’s edition of the Carolina Sports Wrap with Chris Parks.

-A recap of media day for South Carolina, Clemson and Coastal Carolina football

-A season preview with the Myrtle Beach Seahawks football team

-“The Wizard” Ozzie Smith stops by the Ripken Experience

-Former Hartsville star Trae Hannibal in action in the SC Pro-Am

-The Coastal Carolina men’s and women’s basketball schedules and much more