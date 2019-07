” station=”” title_visible=”true” autoplay=”false” no_pr=”false” disable_muted_autoplay=”false” recommendations=”false” expect_preroll=”false” /]

MYRTLE BEACH – Sports Director Chris Parks hosts this week’s edition of CSW and hits on a number of topics. Click on the video to watch the complete show from Saturday night.

The topics includes:

Lake View for Darius Leonard’s youth football camp

MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson

Pelicans infielder Cam Balego is our “Meet the Pelicans” Player of the week

NASCAR Southern 500 car unveils from David Ragan & Ryan Blaney

World Cup, Gold Cup Soccer and much more.