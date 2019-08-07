Carvers Bay Bears Football Preview

HEMINGWAY, SC (WBTW) – There will be plenty of new faces on the field for the Carvers Bay Bears in 2019. One year after they advanced to the 2A Lower State Finals, they’ll have to replace all of their starters on both sides of the ball.

In addition to that, long-time head coach Nate Thompson retired, but then joined long time friend Carlton Terry’s Conway football staff as an assistant coach.

Matthew Richard will take over for the Bears and he’s no stranger to the gold and maroon. He’s been on the staff for the last 10 seasons and hopes to continue the sustained success that Carvers Bay has had recently.

Stepping into the quarterback and running back roles will be Kareston Gamble and Je’Kajri Faulkner who are eager to make the most of their opportunities.

2018 record: 13-1, 7-0 in region, lost in 2A Lower State Final

Offensive Starters Returning: 0

Defensive Starters Returning: 0

Head Coach: Matthew Richard

2019 first game: Friday, August 23 at Waccamaw – 7:30pm