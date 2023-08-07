MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. | The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl today announces Carvers Bay’s Matt Richard will replace Lake City’s Ronnie Baker on the South coaching staff for the 2023 game.

Baker, who was initially selected to serve as the South squad’s defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach, was injured in an accident while transporting four Panther student-athletes back from a camp at South Carolina State in July. Baker is still being treated for his injuries and a timetable for a return to the sidelines is not yet known.

Baker will be honored during this year’s game and will be part of the 2024 coaching staff, which will be announced in full later this year.

Richard has served as the head football coach and athletics director at Carvers Bay since May of 2019, when he was named the young but storied program’s second ever coach. In four seasons, Richard has an overall record of 24-21. Prior to taking over at the school, he served as the Bears’ defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. All told, he has been at Carvers Bay for 14 seasons.

Richard is a graduate of Choppee High School – which merged with Pleasant Hill to form Carvers Bay in 2000. He then went on to play at the University of South Carolina, where he graduated in 2005 with a degree in Exercise Science.

This year’s Touchstone Energy Bowl will be played on Saturday, December 9 at Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.



Courtesy – North & South All-Star Game, Ian Guerin