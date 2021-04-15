Carvers Bay grad, CCU sophomore Melissa Jefferson named Sun Belt women’s track athlete of the week

COLUMBIA - Capacity for the 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Game has been increased to approximately 15,000 fans, University of South Carolina Athletics officials announced today. The annual spring game will be held on April 24 at 2 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network+.

Thanks to the successful rollout of vaccinations over the past month, Gamecock Athletics and officials at Prisma Health have determined that capacity expansion could be realized while allowing Prisma to continue to operate their vaccination center within Gamecock Park.