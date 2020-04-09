Cassill, Preece win at Myrtle Beach Speedway in NASCAR E-Series

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Speedway was on display tonight in the virtual NASCAR racing world. The NASCAR I-Racing Short Track Throwdown came to the Grand Strand in primetime for a pair of 45 lap races involving 6 drivers. Ryan Preece and Landon Cassill were victorious at Myrtle Beach Speedway on Wednesday night.

One of other noteworthy drivers used to race at the MB Speedway back in the 1990’s, that being 2021 Hall of Fame nominee Dale Earnhardt Junior.

Dale Jr. finished in 2nd in the first race and then 5th in the second race. He’ll still get a spot in the 10-person final from Martinsville on Thursday night at 7pm.

Below are the other drivers that qualified to race:

William Byron, Parker Kligerman, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece, Landon Cassill, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe