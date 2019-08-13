CCU alum Brandon Brown unveils Darlington throwback car

Brandon Brown and NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte.

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – 2018 Coastal Carolina alum and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown unveiled his throwback car on Tuesday morning in Darlington. The 25 year old will pay tribute to one of his inspirations growing up, Terry Labonte and his 1993 Chevy Kellogg’s Car. Brown’s ride will have CCU colors along with black and white on the ride.

Brown said the whole thing started with a call to Darlington and the track passed along Terry’s number to him. Terry was apart of the festivities today and is excited Brown will race his “throwback” car from 26 years ago.

Labonte is a 2016 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and won the 1980 and 2003 Southern 500s.

The 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Darlington is Saturday, August 31 at 4pm. The 2019 Southern 500 will take place on Sunday, September 1 at 6pm.