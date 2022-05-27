CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina graduate Jacob Wilner has been named men’s head golf coach. The school and Athletics Director Matt Hogue made the announcement on Friday afternoon.



“We are thrilled to welcome Jacob and his family back to Teal Nation! He has produced a consistent track record of head coaching success, most recently exemplified with his being named coach of the year in his conference,” said Hogue. “As an alum, he uniquely understands and appreciates the value of our program and is passionate about leading Chanticleer men’s golf to championship heights. We look forward to getting to work and writing the next chapter of our program.”

Wilner was named the 2021-22 Mountain West Conference coach of the year. He was previously the coach at the University of Nevada for 13 seasons and has taken the Wolfpack to 4 consecutive NCAA regionals.

Over the last five years, the Wolfpack have finished in the top 75 of the national Golfstat rankings, including 34th at the end of this past season.



He has worked at golf courses in Myrtle Beach with a stint as an assistant instructor at the Golf Digest Schools in 2003.

Wilner is a 2001 graduate of Coastal Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in recreation and leisure service management. Wilner was a member of the Chanticleer golf team for four years. He earned All-Big South Conference honors in 1999-2000 averaging 72.3 strokes per round. He finished second at the 2000 Big South Conference Men’s Golf Championship Tournament, leading the Chanticleers to their fourth-straight conference championship title.

Wilner is a native of Coral Springs, FL. He met his wife, Amanda, at Coastal Carolina and they have one daughter, Violet.