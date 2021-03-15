CCU and N.C. State baseball canceled on Tuesday due to COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina baseball game scheduled for Tuesday, March 16 versus NC State has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the NC State baseball program.



The game will not be rescheduled. However, Coastal will took to replace the home contest with another opponent on a future date this season.

For fans who purchased single-game tickets for the NC State contest have the following options:

· Receive a full game refund by contacting the Chanticleer Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or by email tickets@coastal.edu.

· Utilize the ticket for a new replacement game scheduled later this season.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics