CCU and South Alabama football game moved to Friday, November 26, 2021

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football’s 2021 scheduled regular-season finale at South Alabama originally set for Saturday, Nov. 27, has been moved up to Friday, Nov. 26.

The network and kickoff time will fall into the 12-day selection process.

Last season, CCU knocked off the Jaguars at Brooks Stadium, 23-6.

South Alabama recently added former Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley to their 2021 roster.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics