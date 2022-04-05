CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball’s home game versus the UNCW Seahawks scheduled for 6 p.m. ET today (Tuesday, April 5) has been postponed due to impending weather this afternoon and evening.

Both teams are working on rescheduling the game for a later date.

Fans with tickets for today’s game versus the Seahawks can exchange them for another home baseball game except for the midweek game versus Clemson on May 17. Fans can contact the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office to exchange their tickets.

Coastal (16-10-1, 5-3-1 SBC) is still scheduled to host the College of Charleston (16-12) on Wednesday, April 6, at 6 p.m. ET before jumping back into Sun Belt Conference play versus Georgia State (18-10, 7-2 SBC) on April 8-10.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics