CCU baseball adds Jason Beverlin to their coaching staff

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball head coach Gary Gilmore has announced the addition of former collegiate head coach Jason Beverlin to the coaching staff. Beverlin will work directly with the Chanticleer pitching staff.

Beverlin returns to the dugout after working the last three years as a regional scout in the Toronto Blue Jays in Major League Baseball (MLB). He was in charge of scouting the areas of North Carolina and South Carolina, respectfully.

“We are extremely excited that Jason Beverlin has chosen to join our Coastal Carolina baseball staff as our next pitching coach. Jason brings a wealth of pitching experience and knowledge to our program. He has spent his entire adult life playing, coaching, and scouting at the highest levels in Division I baseball and professionally,” stated Gilmore. “Jason’s extreme competitiveness has shown throughout his playing career as well as his Division I coaching stints. He is one of the most competitive players that I’ve ever coached against in my career and I look forward to him instilling that in our entire pitching staff.”

The 2014 recipient of the National Consortium for Academics and Sports (NCAS) Giant Steps Award, Beverlin compiled a record of 179-177 in six seasons as the head baseball coach at Bethune-Cookman from 2012-17. He totaled three 30-win seasons and left the Maroon and Gold as the only coach in school history to compete for an NCAA Regional title – facing eventual national champion Florida in the final game of the NCAA Gainesville Regional in 2017.

Beverlin guided the Wildcats to four Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament titles (2012, 2014, 2016, and 2017) in his stint with the BCU program. He was also responsible for the development of the 2014 ABCA All-Atlantic and MEAC Pitcher of the Year in Montana Durapau. Additionally, Beverlin was instrumental in coaching first baseman Danny Rodriguez (2016) to being named as a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American, as well as pitcher Anthony Maldnoado (2017) being selected to the Collegiate Baseball News Freshman All-American Team.



In 2017, Beverlin won his second, third, and fourth NCAA Regional contests with the Wildcats, after becoming just the second coach in school history to win an NCAA Regional game when the Wildcats defeated Columbia in the NCAA Coral Gables Regional in an elimination game back in 2014.

Before taking over as the head coach at Bethune-Cookman, Beverlin served as the pitching coach at Georgia Southern from 2008-09 and at Tennessee from 2010-11.

In his first season at Tennessee in 2010, Beverlin played a key role in developing Stephen McCray into the team ace and a 16th-round draft pick by the Chicago White Sox. Junior Bryan Morgado was also picked by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round, while seniors Steve Crnkovich and Aaron Tullo both signed free agent contracts following the completion of their collegiate careers.

Beverlin began his coaching career as a member of the staff at Georgia Southern where the Eagles won the Southern Conference in 2009 thanks to significant improvement in the Eagles’ pitching staff.

Before starting his coaching career, Beverlin spent time in Major League Baseball as a player with organizations such as the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Oakland A’s, Anaheim Angels (now Los Angeles Angeles), and the Detroit Tigers. After eight seasons in the minors, Beverlin cracked the major leagues with the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians in 2002. He made seven career appearances with the Indians and Tigers during the 2002 season, four relief appearances for the Indians, and started three games for the Tigers.

He also played for three years professionally in Japan for the Yakult Swallows and Yokohama Baystars of the Nippon Professional Baseball League where he was selected as an All-Star in 2004.

A member of the Western Carolina University Athletics Hall of Fame, Beverlin was a three-year letterwinner at Western Carolina and was a key player in the Catamounts’ dominance of the Southern Conference during the early 1990s. Western recorded a 51-14 conference record from 1992-94, won two regular-season championships, posted one regular-season runner-up finish, and won two conference tournament titles.

Beverlin concluded his three-year career by winning the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year award in 1994. During his career at WCU, Beverlin compiled a 27-9 record and 3.79 ERA in 285 innings. He was 12-2 with a 3.93 ERA his sophomore year and went 11-4 with a 2.39 ERA during his All-America junior season in which he received the SoCon’s top pitching honor.

He was well respected around the league, having twice earned a spot on the Southern Conference first team. In 1994 he earned second-team All-America accolades from Baseball America, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

He and his wife, Heather, are the parents of two sons, Cole and Lucas. Cole is a right-handed pitcher at Western Carolina that was selected in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays (39th round, 1,166th overall pick) out of high school. Lucas is a rising high school senior.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics