CCU baseball adjusts schedule for weekend series at Texas-Arlington & UNC-Wilmington

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s three-game Sun Belt Conference series at UT Arlington this weekend has been moved back a day and will take play on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, April 10-12, at Clay Gould Ball Park in Arlington, Texas.

The series opener at UTA will take place on Saturday, April 10, at 3 p.m. ET, while game two is scheduled for Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m. ET. The series finale is set for Monday, April 12, at noon ET.

All three games will be aired live on ESPN+ and on the radio at either WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM or Hank 105.5 FM.

In conjunction with the weekend road series being moved back, CCU’s road contest at UNCW will be moved from Tuesday, April 13, to Wednesday, April 14. Game time is still set for 6 p.m. ET in Wilmington, N.C.

Games at UTA

Due primarily to COVID-related space constraints, general-public spectators are not permitted at home UTA baseball games this season. UTA and the visiting team will be permitted a pass list – those individuals on the team-approved list will be allowed to attend. Those spectators will be seated in pods of four (4) socially-distanced seats, labeled for home or visiting team.

Games at UNCW

Due primarily to COVID-related protocols and guidelines there is a LIMITED number of tickets available. Fans can contact the UNCW Athletics Ticket Office at (910) 962-3233 or 1-800-808-UNCW.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics