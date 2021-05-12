CCU baseball and College of Charleston cancel mid-week contest due to rain

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s midweek contest at the College of Charleston scheduled for Wednesday night, May 12, has been canceled due to the threat of inclement and wet weather throughout the Charleston and Mt. Pleasant area.

The game will be not be rescheduled.

Coastal (21-21, 5-10 Sun Belt) will now wrap up its regular-season road slate with a three-game Sun Belt Conference weekend series at South Alabama (26-17, 12-6 Sun Belt) on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 14-16, in Mobile, Ala.

