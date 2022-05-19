CONWAY, S.C. – For the seventh time in the last 10 games, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers recorded double-digits runs, as they defeated the South Alabama Jaguars 11-2 on Thursday night in game one of the three-game Sun Belt Conference series at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

With the win, CCU extends its home winning streak to nine consecutive games and moved to 35-16-1 overall and 20-7-1 in league play. The loss dropped USA to 30-21 overall and 16-12 in conference action.

Coastal’s offense was led by first baseman Christopher Rowan, Jr. (4-for-5, 3 RBIs, 3 runs) who matched his career-high with four base hits and drove in three RBIs, while outfielder Graham Brown (2-for-5, 3 RBIs) added a pair of two-out, run-scoring base hits in the win.

Second baseman Matt McDermott (2-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, 2 runs, 2 SB) reached base safely in all four plate appearances, while outfielder Nick Lucky (1-for-3, HR, HBP, 2 RBIs, run) hit a two-run home run to left field.

USA had just five base hits on the night led by Charles Middleton (2-for-3, RBI) with two base hits and an RBI, while Joe Sutton (1-for-3, RBI) drove in the other run in the loss.

CCU’s offense continued to stay hot, as the Chants hit .400 (8-for-20) with runners on base, .429 (6-for-14) runners in scoring position, and .625 (5-for-8) to lead off the inning.

Picking up his league-leading ninth win of the season was Reid VanScoter (9-2), as the lefty gave up just two runs on four hits, two walks, and six strikeouts over 5.0-complete innings.

Coastal Carolina and South Alabama will play game two of the three-game series on Friday at 6 p.m. ET at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics