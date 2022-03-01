NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina baseball junior shortstop Eric Brown was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 21-27, the league office announced today.



Brown led the Chants to a 3-0 weekend with wins over Rutgers, Illinois, and Ball State. He hit .600 (6-of-10) with one home run, two doubles, one sacrifice fly, and six RBIs. He also posted a 1.100 slugging percentage and a .615 on-base percentage.



He drove in three RBIs in the win over Rutgers, including a two-run home run. He had an RBI-single and an RBI-double in the 6-2 win over Illinois and added an RBI-double in the 7-2 win over Ball State on Sunday.



Brown is off to a great start this week, going 1-for-4 with an RBI-double in the Monday afternoon win over Ball State.



Thus far this season, Brown is hitting .462 with one home run, four doubles, seven RBIs, and six runs scored. He enters play this week on a seven-game hitting streak, which includes five multi-hit games during that stretch.



No. 29 Coastal (7-1) will hit the road for the first time this season to take on the UNCW Seahawks (5-2) on Wednesday, March 2, at 4 p.m. ET in Wilmington, N.C.

