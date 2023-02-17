CONWAY, S.C. – It was a night of firsts on the first day of the 2023 season on Friday night, as the Coastal Carolina baseball team doubled up the Fairfield Stags in a 14-7 Opening Day win on day one of the Baseball at Beach.

Highlighting the night was career firsts from several Chants, both offensively and on the mound.

Freshman infielder Blake Barthol (2-for-5, HR, SF, 3 RBIs, run) hit his first career home run in his first career at-bat to lead off the bottom of the first inning, while fellow first-year Chant Caden Bodine (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) also blasted his first career home run with a three-run shot in the fourth.

First-year shortstop Dean Mihos (1-for-2, 2B, HBP, SAC, BB, RBI, run) also recorded his first career hit and RBI in the win, while both Chase Hudson (0-for-3, 3 BB, 2 runs, SB) and Jake Books (0-for-0, BB, run) each saw their first action as a Chant.

Transfers Anthony Galason (1-for-4, BB, RBI, run) and Payton Eeles (2-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, SB) also recorded their first hit, RBI, and run as Chants on the night.

On the mound, CCU and Conway graduate Will Smith (1-0) recorded his first intercollegiate win as he pitched around two walks in the fourth with the game tied at 2-2.

Fellow pitcher Liam Doyle made his first career appearance, striking out three and allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Overall, the Coastal pitching staff struck out 14 Stags’ hitters compared to just three walks.

Coastal will be back in action on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET versus Middle Tennessee (1-0). VCU (0-1) and Fairfield will play at 11 a.m. ET.