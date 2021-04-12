CCU baseball drops series at UTA, 5-1 on Monday afternoon

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers gave up five runs on just six hits, including three unearned runs on two errors, but were unable to get the bats going offensively at the plate in a 5-1 loss to UT Arlington in Sun Belt Conference play on Monday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

The loss drops Coastal to 15-11 overall and 2-4 in Sun Belt play, while the Mavericks improved to 14-17 and 5-4 in league play with the win.

It is the Chanticleers’ second Sun Belt Conference series loss to start the season, the first time Coastal has dropped each of its first two conference series since joining the Sun Belt in 2017.

Despite allowing just two earned runs on four base hits, four walks, and five strikeouts, starting pitcher Jacob Maton (2-3) was saddled with the loss. The Mavs plated four runs on the redshirt-sophomore, two of which were earned, over 5.2 innings of work.

For the second-straight game, UTA picked up a quality start from its starting pitcher as David Moffat (3-1) held the Coastal offense at bay with one run on five hits, one walk, and six strikeouts over 7.0-complete innings to earn the win.

The Coastal offense again struggled through stretches of the game, as six different hitters had one hit apiece in the loss led by Eric Brown (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) and his seventh-inning double and BT Riopelle (1-for-4, RBI) with the lone RBI.

For the Mavs at the plate, lead-off hitter Boone Montgomery (2-for-4, BB, RBI, run) reached base safely three times, while Connor Aube (0-for-3, SF, RBI) and Josh Minjarez (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) each had an RBI as well in the win.

The save went to Michael Wong (4), as he gave up just one hit over 2.0-scoreless innings.

The contest started out as a pitcher’s duel, as the two starters combined to allow just one hit and four base runners over the first two scoreless innings. However, a throwing error in the bottom of the third inning by the Chanticleers’ third baseman on a ball hit into the hole on the left side of the infield allowed one Mav to score and set up a sacrifice fly for a second runner to cross home plate to give the home team a 2-0 lead through three complete innings.

The Mavs tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth on a Josh Minjarez RBI double that landed just inside the left-field line to push the home team’s lead out to 3-0 with five innings to play.

The Chanticleers broke through in the top of the seventh, as Brown led off the inning with a double to the gap in right-center field. Riopelle followed with a single to the left-center field gap to plate Brown and put the visitors on the scoreboard down 4-1.

Coastal looked to add more runs in the frame, as two batters later Alex Gattinelli laced a ball up the middle and off the pitcher’s foot to put runners on first and second with one out. However, the next two CCU hitters would ground out to leave two runners stranded in the inning.

UTA added an insurance run in the top of the eighth, again with the help of another CCU miscue in the field, to take a 5-1 lead, where it would stand at the end of the contest.

Coastal will not have long to rest, as the Chanticleers will return to the road on Wednesday, April 14, to take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-12) at Brooks Field in Wilmington, N.C. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. ET.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics