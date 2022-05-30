INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Coastal Carolina baseball received the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Greenville, NC Regional. This was announced by ESPN and the NCAA on Monday at noon. The Chanticleers will be playing in their 18th NCAA Regional overall and their first since the 2019 season. That year they played in Atlanta, but went just 1-2 overall and lost to Auburn and Georgia Tech.



The Chanticleers will join East Carolina, Virginia, and Coppin State in the Greenville Regional which will take place June 3-6.

Coastal went 36-18-1 overall on the season and 21-8-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. CCU lost in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Tournament last Friday to Troy, 6-4. The Chants finished in 3rd place in the Sun Belt Conference this spring during the regular season.

Greenville Regional Schedule – Friday afternoon and evening games:

#1 East Carolina (42-18) vs. #4 Coppin St. (24-28), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Virginia (38-17) vs. #3 Coastal Carolina (36-18-1), 6 p.m., ESPN+

General Ticket Information

If available, All-Session tickets will go on sale to the General Public on Wednesday, June 1, at 9 a.m. ET. Individual session tickets, if available, will go on sale to the General Public on Friday, June 3, at 11 a.m. ET.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ECUPirates.com or by calling the East Carolina Athletic Ticket Office at 252-737-4500 or 1-800-342-5328.

All-Session Ticket Pricing:

Chair Back $90

Reserved Bench Back $72

Outfield (General Admission) $60

Individual Session Pricing:

Chair Back $15

Reserved Bench Back $12

Outfield (General Admission) $10