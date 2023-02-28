MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Coastal Carolina saw a 3-0 lead erased late in the contest on Tuesday night, as the Chanticleers fell 4-3 on the road at the College of Charleston in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

The loss dropped Coastal to 4-4 overall and 0-2 in midweek contests. With the win, Charleston moved to 4-3 overall.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Chants over the Cougars.

Despite a solid start from super senior Jack Billings, who struck out two hitters and allowed just two hits over 2.0-complete innings, and a career outing by sophomore pitcher Darin Horn, who fired a career-high 4.0-scoreless innings and struck out four CofC hitters, the Chanticleers were unable to steal a road win.

The loss fell to junior transfer Alex Edmondson (0-1), as the righty gave up two runs on two hits, two walks, and one strikeout in 1.0 inning of work out of the bullpen.

Coastal’s offense used the long ball to score all three of its runs for the game, as sophomore Derek Bender (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, run) hit a two-run home run in the second and senior Graham Brown (1-for-4, HR, RBI, run) added a solo home run in the sixth.

However, the Chants had just seven hits for the game compared to 12 strikeouts at the plate.

The Chanticleers stranded six runners on base compared to the Cougars’ seven.

However, CCU also hit into two double plays and was just 2-for-15 (.133) with runners in scoring position for the game.

Coastal will return home to host the Davidson Wildcats for a three-game series this weekend, March 3-5, at Springs Brooks Stadium.