MONTGOMERY, Ala. – After the first two days of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship Tournament were washed out due to rain, officials adjusted it to a single-elimination format. CCU couldn’t quite adjust from the rest and the bats were fairly silent in a 6-4 loss to Troy on Friday afternoon.

The loss dropped Coastal Carolina to 36-18-1 overall.

Despite matching his career-high with 11 strikeouts, senior starter Michael Knorr left the game in the seventh inning after giving up four runs on six hits and just one walk over 6.2 innings pitched. The loss fell to CCU graduate student Reece Maniscalco (2-2), as he gave up two runs in the ninth.

The Coastal offense was led by two-hit games from both Austin White and Kameron Guangorena. While both Nick Lucky (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs) and Tyler Johnson (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, run) had two RBIs apiece in the loss.

All six of Troy’s runs came with two outs, as the Trojans were led by lead-off hitter Jesse Hall (3-for-5, 2 RBIs) with a game-high three hits, while Clay Stearns (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, run) had a two-run home run in the win.

With three outs left, the Chants picked up one hit in the bottom of the ninth inning and were able to bring the tying run to the plate before a 6-4-3 double-play ended the game.

The Chanticleers will travel back to Conway and now await a possible NCAA Regional berth next weekend. The selection show will take place on Memorial Day at noon on the NCAA website. 64 teams will be selected. According to D1 baseball, CCU could end up playing Charlottesville, VA or Auburn, AL next week. But we will know for sure in 3 days.