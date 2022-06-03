GREENVILLE, N.C. – Coastal Carolina scored first, but Virginia posted two big innings and scored the last 7 runs to pull away from CCU, 7-2. The Coastal offense struggled to get the big hit on Friday night, as the Chants were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Virginia hit .500 (6-for-12) with runners in scoring position.

CCU’s Tyler Johnson (2-for-4) and Graham Brown (2-for-4) led the way. Catcher Tanner Garrison (1-for-3, 2B, RBI) had the lone extra-base hit and RBI on the night for the Men in Teal.

The Cavaliers had four players with multiple hits on the night led by Jake Gelof (3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) with a team-high three base hits, while Kyle Teel (1-for-4, 2B, 2RBIs, 2 runs) and Casey Saucke (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs) matched Gelof with a game-high two RBIs in the win.

Coastal Carolina (36-19-1) will play the No. 4 seed Coppin State (24-29) on Saturday at 1pm in the first elimination game of the Greenville Regional. Virginia will face East Carolina who defeated Coppin State, 17-1 on Saturday at 7pm. The winner of that contest will punch their ticket to the championship game on Sunday at 7pm.