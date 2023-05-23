CONWAY, S.C. – The No. 7 nationally-ranked and 2023 Sun Belt Conference Regular-Season Champions Coastal Carolina will open up its 2023 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Wednesday, May 24, at 5 p.m. ET at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala.

The No. 1-seeded Chanticleers will play the lower-seeded first round winner, which pits No. 7 James Madison versus No. 10 Old Dominion (4 p.m. ET) and No. 8 Georgia State versus No. 9 Georgia Southern (7:30 p.m. ET).

CHANTS’ TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

• Wednesday, May 24 @ 5 p.m. ET

• Thursday, May 25 @ 1:30 p.m. ET OR 8:30 p.m. ET

• Friday, May 26 @ 7:30 p.m. ET OR Saturday, May 27 @ 1:30 p.m. ET

• Sunday, May 28 @ 2 p.m. ET

SUN BELT TOURNAMENT TIME

• Coastal will be playing in its sixth Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament this week, having won the postseason championship event in both 2018 and 2019.

• The Chanticleers are 10-4 all-time in Sun Belt Conference Tournament play and have not lost more than one game in any year. CCU was beaten by Texas State 7-5 in a single-elimination game in 2017 and then ran off five consecutive wins in 2019 after losing in the first round to UTA 9-8 in 10 innings.

• In 2021, the Chanticleers went 1-1 in Pool Play with a 15-1 win in seven innings over Little Rock before falling to the eventual 2021 champions in South Alabama 14-7 in game two.

• The Chants lost last year to Troy 6-4 in a single elimination game, as the tournament, like in 2017, was shortened due to rain.