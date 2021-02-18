CCU Baseball is eager to take the field after shortened 2020 season

CONWAY (WBTW) – It was a season cut short, only 16 games in.

Coastal Carolina baseball was on the verge of putting it all together.

“As soon as COVID hit I think we were just becoming the team that we wanted to be,” said sophomore infielder Eric Brown, “And I think we were about to be dangerous.”

For the second straight year Coastal was selected to win the Sun Belt Conference.

“We have one of the most prolific [batting orders], I think in my eyes offenses in our conference,” said sophomore infielder Cooper Weiss, “And even in the country. I mean up and down this lineup it’s going to be a tough out.”

Although many top prospects have graduated, the Chanticleers are still a close team. Weiss described the team chemistry as something unique.

“We’re a big hugging team. That’s the one thing you’ve probably heard, we love to hug each other, I mean we’re so close between everyone, and obviously COVID has affected that.”

COVID won’t be the only opposition for teams, instead it’s Coastal Carolina’s offense.

“Our one through nine we have a chance of taking you out of the park,” said Brown, “You can’t pitch around anybody because if you pitch around somebody then the next guy is just as dangerous.”

Duke will be the first team to see how dangerous Coastal can be.

“It’s going to be a test. I think it’s really going to show where we’re at and how much work we’ve put in,” said Weiss.

First pitch is now scheduled for 2PM on Saturday from the Palace.