CONWAY, S.C. – For the second time in as many weeks, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers took down a top-25 nationally-ranked team in midweek action, as CCU defeated the No. 19 Campbell Fighting Camels 12-9 in a slugfest that saw seven home runs in the contest.

With the win, the Chants improved to 10-5 on the season, while the loss dropped Campbell to 12-3 on the year.

Part of Coastal’s “Killer B’s” lineup in Zack Beach, Derek Bender, and Caden Bodine combined for three home runs and 10 RBIs to help the home team power past the Camels, who hit four home runs of their own.

Beach (2-for-4, 2 HR, 5 RBIs, 2 runs) blasted two home runs, both in the same inning, to become the third Chanticleer this season to hit two home runs in the same game. He also became the first Chant to hit two home runs in the same inning since Michael Paez belted two home runs in the fourth inning of a 17-5 win over Stetson on March 25, 2016.

Also providing some offense for the Chants was Bender (1-for-3, HR, BB, 3 RBIs, run), whose three-run home run over the 20-foot batter’s eye in center field in the third inning extended his career-long hitting streak to 12 consecutive games, while Bodine (0-for-2, 2 SF, 2 RBIs) drove in two RBIs on two sacrifice flies.

On top of that, nine-hole hitter Ty Dooley (2-for-4, 2 RBIs, run) had two base hits and drove in two RBIs while getting the start at shortstop.

Picking up the win for the Chants on the mound was sophomore Matthew Potok (1-0), as the righty, which was limited to a pitch count on the designated staff day, threw 3.0-hitless innings with two walks and one strikeout in his third start of the year.

Holding on to the win for the Chants out of the bullpen was Teddy Sharkey (4), as the junior came in with the bases loaded in the seventh and quickly got two outs to get out of the jam with no damage done. He then pitched around a single in the eighth and threw a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save with three strikeouts over 2.2 innings of work.

Coastal will open Sun Belt Conference play this weekend at James Madison on March 17-19 in Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Va.