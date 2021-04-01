CCU baseball pauses team activities, Chanticleers will not play their next 5 games due to COVID-19 protocols

NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina baseball program has paused all baseball activities, including workouts and games, for the next seven days.

In accordance with the Sun Belt COVID-19 guidelines, Coastal’s next five baseball contests have been postponed. The three-game home series this week (April 1-3) against Appalachian State and the Tuesday and Wednesday (April 6-7) home games versus UNCW and College of Charleston will all not take place this week.



The pause comes due to COVID-19 protocols within the Chanticleers program.



Rescheduled dates, if any, will be announced when information becomes available.



Fans with tickets to the impacted games will be permitted to use those tickets for the rescheduled games, if any occur. If fans have any questions, they can contact the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office (843-347-3499).



Information on potential refunds for season ticket holders will be forthcoming.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics