NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina baseball team received one first-place vote and was picked to finish fifth in the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Chanticleers did not have a player selected to the preseason All-Sun Belt team, one of nine teams to not have a representative chosen for the preseason all-conference team.

Preseason nationally ranked Southern Miss received 11 first-place votes and totaled 192 points overall to be picked as the preseason favorite.

Coastal head coach Gary Gilmore’s squad will open up the 2023 season with the Baseball at the Beach on February 17-19 at Springs Brooks Stadium.

2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE BASEBALL PRESEASON AWARDS



Preseason Player of the Year

Noah Ledford, Georgia Southern (RS Sr., DH – Buford, Ga.)



Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Tanner Hall, Southern Miss (Jr., SP – Zachary, La.)



Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

Tanner Hall, Southern Miss (Jr., SP – Zachary, La.)

Levi Wells, Texas State (Jr., SP – La Porte, Texas)

Zeke Wood, Texas State (Sr., SP – Paris, Texas)

Triston Dixon, Texas State (Sr., RP – Conroe, Texas)

Julian Brock, Louisiana (Jr., C – Fulshear, Texas)

Carson Roccaforte, Louisiana (Jr., 1B – Port Neches, Texas)

Jesse Sherrill, Georgia Southern (Sr., 2B – Pensacola, Fla.)

Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss (Jr., SS – Laurel, Miss.)

Jarrett Brown, Georgia Southern (Jr., 3B – Savannah, Ga.)

Max Ryerson, Georgia State (Sr., OF – Conway, S.C.)

Carson Paetow, Southern Miss (So., OF – Vancleave, Miss.)

Jose Gonzalez, Texas State (Sr., OF – Spring, Texas)

Noah Ledford, Georgia Southern (RS Sr., DH – Buford, Ga.)

Cameron Jones, Georgia State (Jr., UT – Kathleen, Ga.)

2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE BASEBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Southern Miss (11) – 192

T2. Georgia Southern – 158

T2. Texas State (1) – 158

4. Louisiana (1) – 154

5. Coastal Carolina (1) – 151

6. South Alabama – 123

7. Old Dominion – 116

8. Troy – 109

9. Georgia State – 76

10. James Madison – 73

11. ULM – 58

12. App State – 43

13. Marshall – 36

14. Arkansas State – 23