CONWAY (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina baseball team has pushed back their home and season opener from Friday at 4pm to Saturday at 2pm due to the threat of rain. CCU will host the Duke Blue Devils for a 3-game set with one game on Saturday and a doubleheader scheduled for Sunday. The weather forecast looks good for the weekend.

Saturday at 2pm vs. Duke

Sunday at Noon vs. Duke

Sunday – following the noon game