GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina baseball team came back from a 6-0 deficit to score the final seven runs of the game, including the game-winning run off a Christopher Rowan, Jr. RBI-single in the bottom of the ninth inning to keep the Chanticleers’ season alive with a 7-6 walk-off win over the No. 2-seeded Virginia Cavaliers at the NCAA Greenville Regional on Sunday afternoon in Greenville, N.C.



The walk-off win was the fifth of the season for the Chanticleers.



CCU entered the bottom of the fifth inning trailing the Cavaliers 6-0. However, the Chants were not deterred, as the Men in Teal scored three runs in the fifth, three more in the sixth, and the game-winning run in the ninth in the comeback win.



Lead-off hitter Austin White led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single up the middle. After Eric Brown laid down a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt to move White up to second base, the Cavaliers elected to intentionally walk Tyler Johnson to try to set up the double play.



With runners on first and second, Rowan, Jr. singled up the middle to drive in the speedy White from second base and give the Chants the 7-6 walk-off win.

Virginia finished the season at 39-19 overall.



Coastal Carolina will have a quick turnaround to play host and No. 8 nationally-ranked East Carolina at 6 p.m. ET.