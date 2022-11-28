CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball is excited to unveil the 2023 schedule, which includes 34 home games versus teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big East, Conference USA, Atlantic 10, and the new look Sun Belt Conference.

The 2023 schedule will once again be a challenging one, as head coach Gary Gilmore’s team will play eight teams that made the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Tournament last year.

“The 2023 schedule will be one of the most challenging schedules we have had in years. It’s highlighted by 34 home games, along with 20 overall games versus 2022 NCAA Regional participants, including new SBC powerhouse member Southern Miss,” stated Gilmore. “The season kicks off with four weekends at home versus terrific competition.

The 2023 slate will kick off with the annual Baseball at the Beach Tournament on Feb. 17-19. This year’s tournament field will consist of Fairfield, Middle Tennessee, and VCU.



Coastal will open the season versus Fairfield on Opening Day, Friday, Feb. 17, and host Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 18, before wrapping up Opening Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19, against VCU.

Coach Gilmore’s squad will then open up Sun Belt Conference play on the road for the sixth time in the Chants’ seven years in the Sun Belt, as CCU will take on conference newcomer James Madison for a three-game conference series on March 17-19 in Harrisonburg, Va.

The 2023 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship Tournament will once again be held at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., and is set for May 23-28.

The full schedule is in the link below:

https://goccusports.com/sports/baseball/schedule