CCU baseball releases their 2021 schedule, team will open the season on February 19th against Duke

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina baseball team will play a full 56-game schedule this spring, which will include a total of 32 home games and non-conference contests versus preseason nationally-ranked top 25 opponents in NC State, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

The non-conference schedule also includes games versus North Carolina, UConn, Florida International, UNCW, College of Charleston, Liberty, Davidson, Miami (Ohio), Kennesaw State, and Bryant.

Information related to season and single-game ticket sales will be communicated via the Coastal Carolina Athletics website (www.GoCCUsports.com) and the athletic department’s social media channels in the coming weeks.

Health and safety protocols for attendance will remain in place to include, but not limited to:

· Reduced capacity based on physical distancing guidelines.

· Face Coverings WILL BE required.

· Creation of “buffer” around the field and/or team areas (i.e. dugouts, bullpens).

· Seating in General Admission (i.e. grass berm and boardwalk areas) will be assigned due to social distancing requirements.

· Use of digital or mobile ticketing to reduce touchpoints.

· Reduced capacity of shuttles.

· Discouragement of tailgating in parking lots to prevent congregation of individuals (No tents will be allowed).

· Cashless or touchless payment options (when applicable) for concessions along with pre-packaged food and beverage options.

· Increased cleaning of high traffic areas during events.

· No printed gameday programs or rosters.

Coastal Carolina University and the Department of Athletics is committed to providing a safe environment for the enjoyment of our patrons that attend our home intercollegiate athletic events. Individuals that disregard health and safety protocols may be asked to leave.

Hall of Fame head coach Gary Gilmore will begin his 26th season in the dugout as the skipper for his alma mater on Feb. 19-21, as the Chanticleers will host the Duke Blue Devils in a three-game series on Opening Weekend at Springs Brooks Stadium.

After a midweek tilt on the road at No. 17 Wake Forest on Feb. 23, the Chanticleers will host the CCU Baseball Tournament on Feb. 26-28 in Conway, S.C. The four-team tournament includes No. 14 West Virginia, Kennesaw State, and Bryant along with the Chanticleers. Coastal will host Bryant on Friday, Feb. 26, take on West Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 27, and wrap up the tournament versus Kennesaw State on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The Chants will then host the annual Baseball at the Beach event on March 5-8 which will include UConn, Davidson, and Miami (Ohio). CCU will open up its four-day stretch versus Davidson on Friday, March 5, host Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, March 6, and then face off with UConn on both Sunday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8.

Coach Gilmore’s squad will continue its 12-game home-stand with a four-game weekend series against Florida International on March 12-14 and then a Tuesday night clash with No. 13 NC State on March 16.

The next two weeks of play will consist of seven road bouts and one home game, as the Chants will play a three-game non-conference series at West Virginia from March 19-21, return to host the College of Charleston for the midweek contest on March 23, and then open up Sun Belt Conference play at Louisiana on March 25-28.

Following a Monday non-conference game versus the Ragin’ Cajuns on March 29, the Chants will host Appalachian State Thursday thru Saturday, April 1-3, at Springs Brooks Stadium in a three-game conference series on Easter weekend.

CCU will then stay at home for back-to-back midweek games versus UNCW and the College of Charleston on April 6-7, respectively, before returning to the road for a three-game conference series at UT Arlington on April 9-11.

Coastal is then slated to play at UNCW on April 13 and at home versus Georgia Southern in conference action on April 16-18 before a four-game road trip that will see the Chants play at North Carolina on April 20 and then a three-game series at Liberty from April 23-25.

The Chanticleers will wrap up the month of April with a home-and-home versus UNCW on April 27-28 in advance of a Sun Belt Conference series at Georgia State from April 30-May 2.

A three-game conference home series with Troy on May 7-9 will be followed by four-straight road games versus the College of Charleston on May 12 and three games at South Alabama in conference play from May 14-16.

The final week of the regular season will see Coastal host Wake Forest on May 18 and Texas State in the final weekend series on May 20-22.

The 2021 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship will be held at the Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits, in Montgomery, Ala. on May 25-30.

