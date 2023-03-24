CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina offense scored at least one run in every inning, while the pitching held Texas State to just five hits in a 19-0 rout of the Bobcats on Friday night in the series opener at Springs Brooks Stadium.



The shutout win for the Chants is the first since CCU went on the road to defeat Arkansas State 4-0 last year on April 1, 2022.



CCU improved to 8-0 at home versus the Bobcats with the blowout win and to 11-0 when scoring double-digit runs for the game this season.



The Chants’ offense got production up and down the lineup, led by senior Zack Beach (1-for-4, grand slam, 4 RBIs, run), senior Graham Brown (3-for-5, HR, 2 2B, BB, 4 RBIS, 3 runs), and sophomore Derek Bender (1-for-3, HR, BB, 5 RBIs), who all homered and drove in multiple RBIs in the win.



Adding to that, super senior Nick Lucky (1-for-4, SF, BB, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) had three RBIs, while infielders Payton Eeles (2-for-4, HBP, RBI, 2 runs, SB), Dean Mihos (3-for-5, 2B, HBP, RBI, 3 runs, SB), and Ty Dooley (2-for-3, BB, 2 runs, SB) all had multiple hits and a stolen base each in the win.



While the bats did their job, so did the Coastal arms, as Jacob Morriso n (3-0), Jack Billings , John Kelly , and Will Smith combined to strikeout 16 hitters in the shutout win.



Morrison earned his third win of the season, as the freshman right-hander held the Bobcats to four hits and two walks, while striking out eight over 5.0-complete innings, which included fanning six hitters in a row.



Billings fired 2.0-scoreless frames, while both Kelly and Smith each had 1.0-scoreless inning in the book.



The Chants finished the game with seven two-out RBIs and hit .462 (6-for-13) with two outs for the game. They also hit .467 (14-for-30) with runners on base, .435 (10-for-23) with runners in scoring position, and .750 (3-for-4) with the bases loaded.

