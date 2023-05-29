CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina will make its 19th NCAA postseason appearance and sixth in the last nine years after earning the No. 10 national seed and the top seed in the Conway Regional in this year’s NCAA Baseball Championships.

For the fifth time in program history (2007, 2008, 2010, 2018, 2023), Coastal Carolina will serve as a site for the opening round of The Road to Omaha.

Monday’s selection as the overall No. 10 national seed marks just the second time in school history that the Chanticleers received a top 10 national seed, following the 2010 club that earned a No. 4 national seed. It is also the fifth time in program history that CCU is the top seed in a regional (2005 – Tempe, Ariz., 2007 – Myrtle Beach, S.C., 2008 – Conway, S.C., 2010 – Myrtle Beach, S.C., 2018 – Conway, S.C.).



CCU has qualified for regional competition in 18 of the last 23 seasons (none in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) under head coach Gary Gilmore.



The Chanticleers (39-19) will square off against No. 4 Rider (35-19) in the first round of regional play Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. ET, while No. 2 Duke (35-21) will face No. 3 UNCW (34-21) at 1 p.m. ET.



The Chanticleers have faced all three clubs competing in the Conway Regional, most recently UNCW last year in 2022 with a home-and-home series, splitting the two contests with each team winning at home as UNCW won on March 2, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C., while Coastal was victorious on May 3, 2022, in Conway.

Coastal hosted Duke on Opening Weekend in a three-game non-conference series to start the weekend in the two teams’ last meeting, with the Blue Devils taking two of three games in Conway.

CCU last played Rider in 2005, taking both games over the Broncs in back-to-back days at the IMIChotels INN-vitational on Feb. 26 and 27.