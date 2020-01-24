CCU Baseball team begins practice for 2020 season

CONWAY (WBTW) – The Coastal baseball team hit the field for the first time on Friday in preparation for the 2020 season.

Last year CCU won 36 games and took home the Sun Belt Tournament title en route to a berth in the NCAA Regionals in Atlanta. Most of that team though is gone either through graduation or being drafted into professional baseball.

This season will be a youth movement for head coach Gary Gilmore who is beginning his 25th season at CCU. The team will be young offensively and rely on small ball with bunting, base hits, and moving runners around to score.

Their pitching staff will be led by Zac McCambley and Scott Kobos in the starting rotation. The bullpen will feature a pair of Conway grads in Jay Causey and freshman Will Smith.

CCU’s first game will be at home on Friday, February 14th at 4pm against UNC-Greensboro.