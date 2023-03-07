CONWAY, S.C. – The Chanticleers scored six runs in the second inning and three runs in the bottom of the seventh to come from behind twice in a 13-11 midweek home win over No. 2/5 nationally-ranked Wake Forest on Tuesday night in Conway, S.C.

The win was the Chanticleers’ first win over a nationally-ranked opponent this season (1-1) and their first win over a top-10 nationally-ranked foe since defeating No. 8 East Carolina 9-1 at the 2022 NCAA Greenville Regional on May 5, 2022, of last year.

With the win over the Demon Deacons on Tuesday night, Coastal improved to 27-15 all-time versus Wake Forest and has won nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams dating back to the 2018 season.

The high-scoring contest was wild from start to finish.

CCU’s Derek Bender (2-for-5, 2 HR, 5 RBIs, 2 runs) continued his torrid pace at the plate, blasting two home runs and matching his career high of five RBIs to once again lead the Chants offensively, while outfielder Chad Born (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, run) and infielder Ty Dooley (1-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) each belted a two-run home run in the win.

The win went to the Chants’ seventh pitcher on the night in Colin Yablonski (1-1), as the righty pitched Coastal out of trouble in the top of the seventh inning, stranding two Wake Forest runners with the Demon Deacons on top 11-10. He fired 1.1-scoreless innings, walking one and striking out two.

Picking up his third save of the year was Teddy Sharkey (3), as the junior right-handed hurler fired 1.2-scoreless innings, striking out two hitters as well. He stranded two runners in the top of the eighth inning and then a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the win.

Coastal (8-4) will continue its current eight-game homestand versus Illinois (6-4) this weekend, March 10-12, at Springs Brooks Stadium.