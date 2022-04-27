CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball head coach Gary Gilmore has announced that the Chanticleers will host the UNCW Seahawks in a rescheduled game on Tuesday, May 3, at 6 p.m. ET at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The two teams were scheduled to play on Tuesday, April 5, but had the game postponed due to inclement weather.

Single-game and season tickets for the originally scheduled game versus UNCW on April 5 will be valid for the rescheduled contest on May 3. Fans will NOT need to get a new ticket for the game.

If you have ticket questions, please contact the ticket office at 893-347-TIXX (8499).

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics