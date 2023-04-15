NORFOLK, Va. – Behind a season-high five home runs and a quality start from true freshman starting pitcher Jacob Morrison, the No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers evened the series with the Old Dominion Monarchs at one game apiece with a 15-2 win on Saturday afternoon in Norfolk, Va.

With the win, Coastal improved to 22-11 overall and 10-4 in Sun Belt play, while the loss dropped Old Dominion to 24-10 and 9-5 in conference action.

The 15-run outburst marks the 18th time this year that the Chants have tallied double-digit runs and puts the Men in Teal at 18-0 on the season when scoring 10 runs or more.

The Chants scored four runs in the sixth inning and blew the game wide open with eight runs in the top of the ninth frame, as eight different runners crossed home plate in the double-digit win.

Coastal’s offense exploded for five home runs, one each from Graham Brown (1-for-3, HR, 3 BB, RBI, 2 runs), Caden Bodine (2-for-5, HR, HBP, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Derek Bender (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, run), Zack Beach (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 runs), and Orlando Pena (1-for-3, HR, BB, SAC, RBI, 2 runs).

Lead-off hitter Payton Eeles (4-for-6, 2 RBIs, run, 2 SB) led the way with a game-high four base hits, while Chad Born (1-for-4, 2B, HBP, RBI, 3 runs) and Ty Dooley (1-for-5, RBI) each drove in one RBI in the win.

The 1-2 pitching combination of Morrison and Liam Doyle (2.0 IP, 2 hits, 1 ER, 2 K) allowed just one earned run, struck out 10 hitters, and walked just one in the nine-inning contest.

Morrison (5-0) picked up his fifth win of the season with his third quality start, as the true freshman held the high-powered ODU offense in check. He gave up just one unearned run on four hits, one walk, one hit batter, and eight strikeouts over 7.0-complete innings.

Coastal (22-11, 10-4 Sun Belt) and Old Dominion (24-10, 9-5 Sun Belt) will play the rubber game tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.