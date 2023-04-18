CONWAY, S.C. – Due to unforeseen travel issues with the College of Charleston following their series at Monmouth last weekend, April 14-16, Coastal Carolina and Charleston have adjusted the schedule for this week’s midweek contest. The two teams have moved the non-conference game from Tuesday, April 18, to Wednesday, April 19.

The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Fans who purchased tickets for Tuesday’s game can use them for the rescheduled game on Wednesday or exchange them for any other home game this season except for the midweek game versus Clemson (May 10). For more information, fans can contact the Chanticleers Athletic Ticket Office during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.