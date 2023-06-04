CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina defeated Duke 8-6 Sunday night to force a rematch with the Blue Devils in the finals of the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament in Conway.

Monday night’s winner-take-all game at Springs Brooks Stadium is set for 6 p.m. The winner will advance to super regionals, where a trip to the College World Series will be on the line.

The Chanticleers won defeated Rider 13-5 in an elimination game Sunday afternoon to reach the finals against Duke, which came into the game with a 2-0 record in the tournament.

In that game, CCU won behind the pitching of Jack Billings, who went 7.1 innings and allowed 5 runs, including retiring the first 18 batters he faced, and the offense of Chad Born, who recorded four RBI.

