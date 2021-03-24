CCU falls in the CBI championship game to Pepperdine, 84-61

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team fell to Pepperdine 84-61 in the championship game of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) Wednesday night at the Ocean Arena in Daytona Beach, Fla.

CCU (18-8) led early but starters DeVante’ Jones and Garrick Green picked up their third fouls in the first 10 minutes of the game and Pepperdine took advantage of the situation to take control of the game with the Chants’ leading scorer on the bench.

Deanthony Tipler broke out of his slump to lead the Chanticleers with 16 points. He hit four-of-seven threes with three of those in the second half.

Essam Mostafa finished a tremendous CBI run with 15 points and five rebounds. The redshirt freshman scored 54 points and grabbed 33 rebounds in the three games, which gave him an average of 18 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Those two were the only two players to reach double-digits for the Chants. Ebrima Dibba finished with nine points and Jones had eight.

CCU struggled against the Waves from the floor only shooting 38 percent (19-of-50) from the floor and 36.3 percent (6-of-17) on their three-point attempts. CCU did shoot 71 percent from the free throw line, knocking down 17-of-24.

Pepperdine (12-15) shot 50 percent (32-of-64) from the field and hit eight of their 23 three-point shots for 34.8 percent.

Daryl Polk came off the bench and led the Waves with 19 points. Pepperdine also got double-digit scoring from Victor Ohia Ohioha (16 points), Colbey Ross (15 points) and Jade’ Smith added 11.

Pepperdine held an 18-17 lead, but blew the game open ending the first half on a 23-4 run to take a 40-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Ross and Edwards led the Waves with nine points each. Smith added six and Obioha four.

With Jones on the bench with three fouls, the Chants were led in scoring in the opening 20 minutes by Mostafa’s eight points and Kevin Williamson added five.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics