CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina University football team opened the Sun Belt Conference portion of its 2023 schedule with a 30-17 home loss against Georgia State University on Thursday, Sept. 21, in Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are now 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SBC while the Panthers improve to 4-0 and 1-0.

CCU quarterback Grayson McCall was 26 of 42 for 295 yards and one TD and surpassed 9,000 career passing yards during the game. Sam Pinckney led all receivers with six receptions for 67 yards. CJ Beasley led the ground game with 46 yards. Juan Powell recorded a team-high nine tackles while Ja’Quon Griffin finished with seven total stops. CCU held a 402-373 advantage in total yards.

For GSU, quarterback and Conway high school graduate Darren Grainger finished the game 15 of 26 for 191 yards and one TD. Marcus Freeman had a big game on the ground as he rushed for 150 yards with one score.

CCU’s next game will be at Georgia Southern on Sept. 30 and air live on the NFL Network beginning at 7 p.m.