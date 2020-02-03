CCU football adds 4 to its coaching staff

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of assistant coaches Josh Miller, Tony Washington, Addison Williams, and Malcolm Dixon on Monday.

“We wanted to bring in the type of men that will serve our players beyond the playing field and that will help us cultivate the culture that we are building here at Coastal Carolina University based on #Bel1eve (believing in one another and yourselves), CPR (coach-player relationships), and BAM (Be A Man),” stated head coach Jamey Chadwell. “All of these coaches are those types of men and will be great assets to not only our football program and the Coastal Carolina University community but also the surrounding communities as well.”

Miller, who worked under coach Chadwell both at Charleston Southern and Delta State, joins the Coastal Carolina staff after three seasons as the defensive line coach at Furman. He will coach the outside linebackers at Coastal Carolina.

In his three years at Furman, two of which were under current Coastal Carolina defensive coordinator Chad Staggs in 2017 and 2018, Miller coached two-time All-SoCon performer Jaylan Reid (2017 and 2018) and All-SoCon selection Adrian Hope (2019).

While at Furman, the Paladins made two NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoff appearances – 2017 and 2019 – and won a share of the 2018 Southern Conference championship, the program’s league-best 14th title, going 6-2 in league play and winning six of their final seven games.



Miller went to Furman following four seasons at Charleston Southern, where he served as the special teams’ coordinator and outside linebackers coach.



While at CSU, Miller oversaw impressive special teams play and played a key role in some of the top defensive units in the FCS. From 2013-16, the Buccaneers posted a 35-14 record, won two conference championships, and earned a pair of invitations to the NCAA FCS Playoffs.



In 2016 one of Miller’s pupils, Darius Hammond, earned All-Big South Conference honors for a third consecutive season and took home special teams’ player of the year honors. In addition, long snapper Joseph Smith collected all-conference honors for a second-straight year to go along with second-team STATS All-America honors.



Among Miller’s group of outside linebackers, Solomon Brown garnered first-team all-conference laurels in 2016 after registering 70 tackles, 14.5 tackles-for-loss, and 4.5 sacks, helping the Bucs rank seventh nationally in total defense (294.1 ypg) while also contributing significantly to CSU’s third-place ranking in passing defense.



CSU finished the 2016 season ranked 14th in the final FCS poll, extending its streak of Top 25 rankings to a school-record 22 weeks.



The turnaround that paved the way for Charleston Southern’s impressive four-year run began in 2013, when Miller helped the Bucs win their first seven games, highlighted by a 27-24 win over FBS transition Appalachian State, en route to a 10-3 record and No. 22 final national ranking.



Miller joined the staff at CSU following one season at Delta State University in 2012, where he served in the same position on coach Chadwell’s staff with the Statesmen.

Prior to Delta State, Miller spent the 2007-11 seasons as an assistant coach at Brevard College where he served as defensive line, strength and conditioning, and special teams coach.

Miller served as a student assistant coach at his alma mater, Appalachian State University, in 2007. He began his career as an assistant coach at West Alamance High School.

The Burlington, N.C. native graduated from Appalachian State in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. From 2002-06, Miller played on the offensive and defensive lines and served as a long snapper. He was a four-time Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll recipient and in 2006 and 2007 he received the Southern Conference Commissioner’s Medal.

Washington, who enjoyed a four-year career as a wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL), joins the Coastal Carolina football coaching staff as the wide receivers coach after one season on the staff at Louisville as an offensive graduate assistant in 2019.

Before joining his former head coach Scott Satterfield at Louisville, he was a member of the ECU staff as the offensive quality control coordinator.



After putting together an outstanding collegiate resume at Appalachian State from 2009-13, Washington spent the majority of his professional career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2014, Washington was picked up by the Jaguars later that summer before being acquired by the New England Patriots in 2017.



Washington was a multiply All-Southern Conference pick while at App State earning all-conference accolades in both 2012 and 2013, and was chosen to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Senior Bowl. His name is still etched in the App State record book, ranking in the top 10 in most pass receptions in a game (100), pass receptions in a season (64), and career receiving yards (1,837). He also ranks in the top 10 in the Mountaineers’ record books in several special teams categories including kickoff return yards in a season (654), kickoff return yards in a career (1,289), kickoff returns in a season (31), kickoff returns in a career (55), yards per kickoff return in a season (27.3), yards per kickoff return in a career (23.4), and longest kickoff return (99).

He earned several accolades for his performance in the classroom, including SoCon All-Academic, Capital One All-District Academic, and ADA FCS All-Star Academic honors, along with being the 2013 recipient of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Award & Scholarship. Washington was a Dean’s List student who also captured the school’s Science Building Most Outstanding Student Award.



In the community, Washington has served in mentorship and coaching roles for the Cheryl Littlejohn Kids Camp, Danny O’Brien Elite High School Football Academy, and the Jacksonville Jaguars Community Outreach Program. In 2015, he served as a special guest speaker and receivers coach for the Nike Opening Orlando event.



Washington, who prepped at T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point, N.C., earned dual bachelor’s degrees in architecture & design technology and construction management from Appalachian State in 2013. He graduated with a 3.83-grade point average.

Williams comes to Coastal Carolina after one season as an analyst and assistant to the head coach for Auburn football in 2019.

He will coach the safeties at CCU.

Williams ventured to Auburn from Furman, where he had been promoted to defensive coordinator in the spring of 2019 following the departure of Chad Staggs to CCU.

Under Staggs at Furman, Williams served as the cornerbacks coach for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, helping the Paladins win a share of the 2018 Southern Conference title.

From 2013-16, Williams was the defensive backs coach (2013-16) and defensive coordinator (2016) at Tusculum College, where he mentored South Atlantic Conference (SAC) 2016 defensive freshman of the year and All-American Jay Boyd, and All-American Cameron Thomas, who led the league in interceptions (5) and passes defended (15) in 2015.

Williams played three seasons for South Carolina from 2007-09, appearing in 26 games before an injury ended his career. He was a three-time member of the SEC academic honor roll and received the 2009 Harold White GPA Award. He served as a student assistant coach for the 2010 Gamecocks that won the SEC East title and was a defensive graduate assistant at South Carolina during the 2011-12 seasons, helping the Gamecocks to a 22-4 overall record and wins in both the Capital One and Outback Bowls.

While at USC, he worked with all-SEC defensive backs Antonio Allen, D.J. Swearinger, and Stephon Gilmore.

A native of Atlanta, Ga., where he earned all-state and all-conference honors at Westlake High, Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in sports and entertainment management from South Carolina in 2010.

Dixon joins the Coastal Carolina football staff after one season at North Greenville University where he coached the wide receivers.

He will coach the tight ends at Coastal Carolina.

Prior to his year-stint at NGU, Dixon worked at Charleston Southern where he spent four seasons with the Buccaneers from 2014-18 where he began as a graduate assistant working with the offense and helping with day-to-day operations of the football program.

After two seasons, Dixon was promoted to coaching the tight ends and running backs for CSU. During this time, he also assisted in weekly game planning and scripting the team’s daily practices. He was also in charge of coordinating the Charleston Southern special teams.

The four-year letterwinner also played for the Bucs as the team’s quarterback from 2010-13. In that time he played for head coach Jay Mills from 2010-12 but finished his career under coach Chadwell in 2013, helping the Bucs go 10-3 that season.

Dixon graduated from Charleston Southern in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology administration and again in 2016 with his M.B.A.

