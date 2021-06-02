CCU football adds Rod Wilson to coaching staff

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the addition of Rod Wilson to the Chanticleers’ coaching staff for the 2021 season. Wilson rejoins Chadwell and defensive coordinator Chad Staggs who he coached under at Charleston Southern from 2013-16.

“We are excited to welcome Rod and his family to the Coastal football family,” stated coach Chadwell. “Rod was a huge part of our success at Charleston Southern and then went on to become a Super Bowl Champion. We are thrilled to have him rejoin us and be a part of what we are building here at Coastal Carolina. Rod is a South Carolina native that is a great leader and will do an outstanding job leading our young man particularly at the linebacker position.”

Wilson, who will coach the inside linebackers, comes to Coastal Carolina following one season at his alma mater South Carolina where he was in charge of the linebackers. At USC in 2020, he mentored Ernest Jones who led the team with 86 tackles in nine games. Jones was named to the 2020 Phil Steele All-SEC fourth team and tabbed a Power Football Focus (PFF) All-SEC honorable mention. He went on to be selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 40th pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He also coached SEC All-Freshman linebacker Mohamed Kaba who had 13 total tackles to go along with a half tackle for loss in just nine games and Damani Staely who ranked third on the team with 51 total tackles on the year.

Before his one season with Gamecocks, Wilson spent three seasons with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs as an assistant special teams coach. He assisted special teams coordinator Dave Toub, helping develop Harrison Butker into one of the league’s top placekickers and the combination of Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman into two of the most dangerous return men in the NFL.

In 2019, he was part of the staff that led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. In 2018, the Chiefs special teams ranked third in punt returns, fourth in punt return coverage, and eighth in kickoff returns. In 2017, Butker connected on a franchise-record 23-consecutive field goals, ranking second in team history for most field goals made in a single season, and tied for first for the most 50-plus yard field goals made in a season with four. The Chiefs also led the NFL in kick returns (40) for 1,051 yards.

Prior to his stint in Kansas City, Wilson spent four seasons at Charleston Southern from 2013-16 coaching the safeties, inside linebackers as well as assisting with special teams. Under Wilson’s tutelage, CSU landed at least one linebacker on the Big South’s All-Conference squad each of his four seasons.

In 2016, Wilson helped guide the Buccaneers’ defense to top rankings within the league, limiting opponents to the fewest rushing touchdowns (15) and fewest total rushing yards (1,488) and a second-straight trip to the FCS Playoffs. The 2015 Buccaneers ranked atop the Big South in total defense (292.0 yards per game) and held opponents to the second-fewest rushing yards per game (147.1) which helped earn an outright Big South title and the program’s first-ever berth into the FCS Playoffs.

Within his four years at Charleston Southern, he made a brief stop in Kansas City as part of the league’s Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship during the club’s 2015 training camp.

Wilson enjoyed a six-year playing career in the National Football League (NFL).

Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft (220th overall) by the Chicago Bears, Wilson appeared in 51 games for the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tallying 47 tackles and one forced fumble while primarily playing a special teams role. Wilson’s career highlights include four playoff appearances, which included two NFC Championship appearances and a trip to Super Bowl XLI.

The Cross, S.C. native graduated from the University of South Carolina, where he played five different positions for the Gamecocks (quarterback, wide receiver, spur, safety, and linebacker). He put together an outstanding senior year in 2004, serving as a team captain, leading the team in tackles, and earning SEC Academic Honor Roll accolades.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics