CCU football announces 3-game series with ACC member Virginia

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina University Department of Athletics is excited to announce the signing of a three-game series with the Virginia Cavaliers, which includes the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) member coming to Brooks Stadium in 2024.

“Our scheduling philosophy focuses on bringing strong national competition to Brooks Stadium and we are pleased to announce this series with the University of Virginia which meets that philosophy,” stated Matt Hogue, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation. “This series also provides a regional flavor that resonates with many current students and alumni who hail from the Mid-Atlantic area. We look forward to starting the series next season in Charlottesville.”

The three-game series will begin at Virginia, as the Cavaliers will host the Chanticleers at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium on Nov. 19, 2022.

Coastal will then host the Cavaliers on Sept. 21, 2024, before wrapping up the three-game series at Virginia on Aug. 30, 2025.

