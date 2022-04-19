CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University Athletics is excited to announce the promotions for the upcoming 2022 home football schedule. The 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl Champions will host seven home games on the “Surf Turf” inside Brooks Stadium in the program’s 20th season.



2022 Football Home Game Promotions Schedule

September 3 vs. Army Home Opener / White Out September 10 vs. Gardner-Webb September 17 vs. Buffalo Teal Out October 1 vs. Georgia Southern Family Weekend October 15 vs. Old Dominion Homecoming / Hall of Fame Weekend November 3 vs. Appalachian State Black Out November 12 vs. Southern Miss Military Appreciation / Senior Day



2022 Coastal Carolina football season tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting www.GoCCUsports.com/tickets or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics