CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University Athletics is excited to announce the promotions for the upcoming 2022 home football schedule. The 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl Champions will host seven home games on the “Surf Turf” inside Brooks Stadium in the program’s 20th season.
 

2022 Football Home Game Promotions Schedule

September 3 vs. ArmyHome Opener / White Out
September 10 vs. Gardner-Webb
September 17 vs. BuffaloTeal Out
October 1 vs. Georgia SouthernFamily Weekend
October 15 vs. Old DominionHomecoming / Hall of Fame Weekend
November 3 vs. Appalachian StateBlack Out
November 12 vs. Southern MissMilitary Appreciation / Senior Day


2022 Coastal Carolina football season tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting www.GoCCUsports.com/tickets or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics