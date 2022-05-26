NEW ORLEANS, LA (Sun Belt Conference) – Coastal Carolina, in conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference, has announced game times for the first three weeks of the 2022 football season. They also have announced primetime kickoffs for their Thursday night slate for midweek Sun Belt Conference games.



The Chanticleers will open the season at home against Army on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.



Coastal will then host former Big South Conference foe Gardner-Webb at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, before wrapping up the three-game season-opening homestand with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff with Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 17. Both games will also air on ESPN+. The Chanticleers defeated Buffalo on the road last September, 27-24.



Kickoff for the Sun Belt Conference road game at Georgia State on Thursday, Sept. 22 will be at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Ga., and air on national TV on ESPNU. The Chanticleers lost to the Panthers in Conway in a shootout 42-40. Conway graduate Darren Grainger led Georgia State to a win from the quarterback position.



The Chanticleers’ home game on Thursday night, Nov. 3, versus Appalachian State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. CCU will look for a little revenge in that game, having lost in Boone in 2021 on a last second field goal, 30-27.



Game times for the remaining seven games of the 2022 season will be announced at later dates.



The Chanticleers will host seven home games inside Brooks Stadium in the program’s 20th season.



2022 Football Home Game Promotions Schedule

September 3 vs. Army Home Opener / Teal Out September 10 vs. Gardner-Webb September 17 vs. Buffalo White Out October 1 vs. Georgia Southern Family Weekend October 15 vs. Old Dominion Homecoming / Hall of Fame Weekend November 3 vs. Appalachian State Black Out November 12 vs. Southern Miss Military Appreciation / Senior Day