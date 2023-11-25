CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina ended the regular season with a 56-14 loss to No. 24 James Madison on Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.



JMU struck first with a one-yard touchdown run to go ahead 7-0 with 5:41 to play in the first quarter, then broke the game open with 21 points in the second quarter to take a 28-0 lead into the locker room.



Sam Pinckney made history on Coastal’s second offensive possession, hauling in a 15-yard reception to become the Sun Belt Conference’s career leader in receiving yards. Pinckney, who extended his NCAA record streak of consecutive games with a reception to 57, broke T.Y. Hilton’s conference record of 3,531 career receiving yards.



James Madison extended its lead to 35-0 in the third quarter before Coastal got on the board with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Vasko to Max Balthazar at the 7:07 mark. However, the Dukes answered with 21 consecutive points. Vasko capped the scoring with a 16-yard rush with 3:12 left in the game.



Vasko finished 21-of-29 for 254 yards and one touchdown, while Pinckney led the receivers with four catches for 63 yards. Vasko paced the rushing attack with 45 yards on nine carries.



Clayton Isbell tallied a team-high 10 tackles, while Will Whitson finished with seven tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, and 1.0 sack.



Coastal Carolina will await its bowl selection on Dec. 3.