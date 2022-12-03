TROY, Ala. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers dug themselves into an insurmountable hole and was unable to overcome a 31-point first-half deficit in a 45-26 loss to the West Division Champions Troy Trojans in the 2022 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Championship Game on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala.

The loss dropped CCU to 9-3 overall on the season, while with the win, the Trojans improved to 11-2 on the year.

In the first half, the Chants put themselves in a hole early, as Troy outgained CCU 306-104 in total yards, including 266-69 in passing yards, and averaged 11.3 yards per play compared to Coastal’s 4.0 yards per play average.

The second half proved to more Coastal’s speed, as the Chants outgained the Trojans 328-105 in total yards of offense to finish the game with 432 total yards of offense compared to the Trojans’ 411.

Coastal outpassed the Trojans 319-318, however, Troy averaged 26.5 yards per completion to the Chants’ 11.0. CCU also outrushed Troy 113-93 for the game.

After missing the last two games of the regular season, three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Grayson McCall returned to complete a career-high 29 passes over a career-high 41 attempts for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 11 carries for 18 yards and a score, totaling four touchdowns for the game.

His four total touchdowns give him 94 touchdowns for his career, a new CCU record surpassing the previous mark of 91 held by Alex Ross.

Graduate transfer Sam Pinckney had a career-high 11 receptions for 81 yards and a score, while fellow wideout Tyson Mobley had a career day with seven catches for 109 yards and a score. The 109 yards marked his first career 100-yard receiving game.

2022 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year Jared Brown finished with five catches for 75 yards and a score, all coming in the second half.

On the ground, senior Reese White led the way with eight carries for 44 yards, while redshirt sophomores Braydon Bennett and CJ Beasley added 33 and 32 rushing yards, respectively.

Defensively, redshirt senior cornerback Lance Boykin led the way with a career-high eight tackles, while linebacker Shane Bruce and cornerback Jacob Proche finished the game with six and five stops apiece, respectively.

The Chanticleers (9-3, 6-2 Sun Belt) will find out their postseason bowl destination tomorrow, Sunday, Dec. 4.

