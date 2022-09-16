CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football team (2-0) will wrap up its season-opening three-game homestand this Saturday, versus the Buffalo Bulls (0-2). Kickoff is set for 1pm and fans are encouraged to wear white as we “White Out” Brooks Stadium.

CELEBRATING 20 SEASONS OF COASTAL FOOTBALL

• Coastal Carolina is celebrating the football program’s 20th season this year, having kicked off the inaugural season in 2003.

• In 1999, football was approved to be added to Coastal in 2003.

• Almost 8,000 fans packed Brooks Stadium on Sept. 6, 2003, for the inaugural game of the Chanticleer NCAA I-AA football squad, as CCU used a 97-yard drive to score with seven seconds to play to defeat Newberry 21-14.

LARGEST CROWD EVER AT BROOKS STADIUM

• Coastal kicked off the program’s 20th season in a VERY BIG way in the season opener versus Army (Sept. 3), as 21,165 fans packed Brooks Stadium to see the Chants win.

• The 21,165 fans in attendance shattered the previous mark of 18,674 set last year versus ULM (Oct. 2, 2021) on Family Weekend.

150TH PROGRAM WIN

• With the win over Army West Point (Sept. 3) in the 2022 season opener, CCU recorded the 150th victory in the program’s 19-plus year history.

SCOUTING THE BUFFALO BULLS

• Buffalo enters Saturday’s contest at Coastal Carolina at 0-2 on the season with losses to Maryland (Sept. 3) and Holy Cross (Sept. 10).

• In the Bulls’ loss last week, Holy Cross, one of the top programs in the FCS ranks, connected on a 46-yard Hail Mary as time expired to top UB, 37-31.

• Buffalo is 4-10 under second-year head coach Maurice Linguist and was picked to finish third in the East Division in the 2022 Mid-American Conference Football Preseason Media Poll.

• The Bulls had players on five different preseason watch lists, including two-time first-team All-MAC linebacker James Patterson who was named to the Butkus Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch lists.

• The Buffalo offense is averaging 20.5 points per game this season and 366.0 yards of total offense per game, led by a passing attack that is averaging 232.5 passing yards per contest.

• UB quarterback Cole Snyder, a transfer from Rutgers, has completed 41-of-69 pass attempts for 465 yards and three touchdowns and two games this season. Versus Holy Cross last time out, Snyder was 23-of-34 for 305 yards and three touchdowns.

• Known for their physical rushing attack, the Bulls are averaging just 133.5 yards per game on the ground this year, with three players with 65 yards or more on the ground for the season.

• The receiving corp. is led by Snyder’s two favorite targets in Justin Marshall (9 rec., 168 yards, 2 TDs) and Quian Williams (11 rec., 133 yards, 1 TD) who have combined for 20 catches for 301 yards and three touchdowns.

• Defensively, the Bulls have allowed 30 points or more in each of their two games this season, giving up 31 points to Maryland (Sept. 3) and 37 points versus Holy Cross (Sept. 10).

• UB has given up 401 total yards on the ground in two games this season, an average of 184.0 per game, as well as six rushing touchdowns.

• Veteran linebackers Shaun Dolac and James Patterson lead the team with 22 and 17 tackles, respectively, while Daymond Williams leads the team with 2.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.0 sack.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH THE BULLS

• Coastal Carolina and Buffalo will be meeting for the second consecutive season with Saturday’s matchup at Brooks Stadium.

DATE LOCATION RESULT

09/18/21 at Buffalo W, 28-25

NON-CONFERENCE WINNING STREAK

• With CCU’s non-conference win over Army West Point (Sept. 3) last week in the season opener, the Chants are on an 11-game winning streak in regular-season non-conference play.

• The Chanticleers’ last non-conference regular-season loss came to Eastern Michigan (30-23) in the 2019 season opener on Aug. 31, 2019.

Regular-Season Non-Conference Winning Streak

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

09/07/19 at Kansas W, 12-7

09/14/19 Norfolk State W, 46-7

09/21/19 at UMass W, 62-28

09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23

09/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21

12/05/20 #8 BYU W, 22-17

09/02/21 The Citadel W, 52-14

09/10/21 Kansas W, 49-22

09/18/21 at Buffalo W, 28-25

09/25/21 UMass W, 53-3

09/03/22 Army West Point W, 38-28

09/10/22 Gardner-Webb W, 31-27